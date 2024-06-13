Former Manchester United and France left-back Patrice Evra has said that Germany face a dilemma with their goalkeeping position during UEFA Euro 2024. Manuel Neuer has been Germany's undisputed first-choice goalkeeper since the 2010 FIFA World Cup. However, in recent years, following Neuer's injury and drops in form, Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen has been speculated to take up No. 1 duties for the national team. It is a dilemma that has plagued Germany for a while, and Patrice Evra admitted to not having a direct solution.

"I would like to go with experience but also want to see a fit player, especially when you start the competition," said Evra.

Neuer has suffered several injuries over the past two seasons, including two since March 2024.

"Maybe Ter Stegen will start and Neuer will come in a few games later. Goalkeeping is a tough position, sometimes you don't play the whole tournament," Evra added.

Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann has remained firm about his first-choice.

"The decision has been made," Nagelsmann had said in favour of Neuer. "It (Neuer's recent injury) is only a small tear," he had said in March.

Evra also praised Joshua Kimmich's versatility. Comparing him to the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Germany great Philipp Lahm, Evra said:

"The right-back (Kimmich) can also play in the middle of the park. He's like Trent Alexander-Arnold from England. Philipp Lahm, former Germany captain, played as a full-back but Pep Guardiola (at Bayern Munich) liked to move him inside. I am not the manager, but it's good to have players who can play two different roles," Evra said.

