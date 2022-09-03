Searching for their first win of the new La Liga season, Sevilla host Barcelona at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan on Sunday. Julen Lopetegui's men have registered just one point so far this season, and sit in the bottom half of the table after three rounds of fixtures. Barcelona, on the other hand, swept away their opponents in the last two games, having started their season with a goalless draw at home to Rayo Vallecano. Robert Lewandowski and co will now look to stay in touch with champions Real Madrid, who play Real Betis at home later on Saturday.

When will the Sevilla vs Barcelona, La Liga match be played?

The Sevilla vs Barcelona, La Liga match will be played on Sunday, September 4.

Where will the Sevilla vs Barcelona, La Liga match be played?

The Sevilla vs Barcelona, La Liga match will be played at the Estadio Ramon-Sanchez Pizjuan.

What time will the at the Sevilla vs Barcelona, La Liga match start?

The Sevilla vs Barcelona, La Liga match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Sevilla vs Barcelona, La Liga match?

The Sevilla vs Barcelona, La Liga match will broadcasted on the Viacom 18 network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Sevilla vs Barcelona, La Liga match?

The Sevilla vs Barcelona, La Liga match will be streamed live on Voot.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)