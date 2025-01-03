Bundesliga side Hoffenheim have signed Nigerian forward Gift Orban for a fee of nine million euros ($9.2 million) from Lyon, the French club confirmed on Thursday. The 22-year-old had fallen out of favour at Lyon after joining them a year ago from Belgian club Gent. Orban scored five times in 21 appearances for Lyon but had not featured in the league since September. "We wish Gift well in his new adventure," Lyon said.

Hoffenheim said Orban would offer their forward line greater width and speed.

"In Gift Orban we have found exactly the fast striker... that we were looking for," Hoffenheim director Andreas Schicker said.

"We are convinced that his skills will give our team greater variety in attack."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)