Inter Milan stayed perfect in Serie A as they won 2-0 at Cagliari in the last match of the second round on Monday. Inter dominated the first 30 minutes and scored the goals they needed for the win. Right wing back Denzel Dumfries ran onto a cunning through ball by Marcus Thuram after 21 minutes and placed a low cross-shot past goalie Boris Radunovic. After 30 minutes, Lautaro Martinez, who had earlier hit a post, leapt to control a pass from Federico Dimarco with his toe, sidestepped two defenders and left Radunovic flat-footed with a low shot inside near the post.

With three goals in two matches, the Argentina striker joined Olivier Giroud of AC Milan and Victor Osimhen of Napoli at the top of the scorers' charts.

In the second half, Inter successfully slowed the game down until the final minutes when Claudio Ranieri's Cagliari took more risks.

Yann Sommer made a spectacular save from Cagliari substitute Paulo Azzi and Hakan Calhanoglu hit the Cagliari post on a counter-attack.

It was a second straight 2-0 victory for Inter and leaves them third in the standings. AC Milan lead on goal difference. Champions Napoli are second, ahead of Inter on goals scored. Verona lie fourth also on six points.

