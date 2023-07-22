Lionel Messi announced his arrival at Inter Miami in style as the World Cup-winner scored in stoppage time to hand his team all three points in a Leagues Cup group fixture against Mexican side Cruz Azul on Saturday. Making his first appearance since joining the club in the summer, Messi curled in a brilliant free-kick from close range, with seconds remaining in second-half stoppage time, to send the DRV PNK Stadium into ruptures. Inter Miami owner and former England footballer David Beckham, who was present inside the stadium, couldn't control his emotions as Messi secured all three points for Major League Soccer (MLS)'s bottom-placed side.

Multiple Grand Slam winner Serena Williams, who was sitting alongside Kim Kardashian, was also left completely dumbstruck.

Look at the reactions of Kim Kardashian, Serena Williams, David Beckham and his family to Messi's goal. They were all there for Lionel Messi's Inter Miami debut today #LionelMessi #InterMiamiCF pic.twitter.com/QqplhZQlK6 — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) July 22, 2023

Messi and his former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets came in with that lead intact but saw the Mexicans draw level through a powerful drive from Uriel Antuna in the 65th minute.

Then came Messi's moment, the perfect introduction to his new fans and his new country.

"To be honest, as soon as I saw the free kick given I thought this is the way it's meant to end. Especially when you've got players like Leo and Sergio on the pitch, that's what they produce," said Beckham

"It's so exciting tonight for our fans. All of these people that come down here to see Leo just step onto the pitch, let alone just do what he's done. It's a dream come true for everyone in this stadium to see.

"It's such a moment for this country, such a moment for this league," he said.

(With AFP Inputs)