Sadio Mane Joins Bayern Munich From Liverpool
The Senegal attacker has signed a three-year deal with the Bundesliga champions
Bayern Munich confirmed the signing of forward Sadio Mane from Liverpool.© Twitter
Bayern Munich have signed Sadio Mane from Liverpool, both clubs confirmed Wednesday, as the Senegal attacker has signed a three-year deal with the Bundesliga champions.
The transfer fee is reportedly around 41 million euros ($43 million) for Mane, 30, who won the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and Club World Cup during six years on Merseyside.
