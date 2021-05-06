English giants Manchester United will face Roma in the second leg of the Europa League semi-final at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome in Italy. Roma were thrashed 6-2 by a dominant United in the first leg at Old Trafford as the latter put a strong case forward for them qualifying for the finals on May 26 in Gdansk, Poland. For United, both Bruno Fernandes and Edinson Cavani had scored twice while Paul Pogba as well as Mason Greenwood had also put their names on the scoresheet. A dismal performance by Roma had seen only Lorenzo Pellegrini and Edin Dzeko score goals as the home team had no place to hide against an inspired United performance.

Where will Roma vs Manchester United Europa League semi-final second leg match be played?

The Roma vs Manchester United Europa League semi-final second leg match will be played at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.

When will Roma vs Manchester United Europa League semi-final second leg match be played?

The Roma vs Manchester United Europa League semi-final second leg match will be played on Friday, May 7.

What time will Roma vs Manchester United Europa League semi-final second leg match begin?

The Roma vs Manchester United Europa League semi-final second leg match will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Roma vs Manchester United Europa League semi-final second leg match begin?

The Roma vs Manchester United Europa League semi-final second leg match will be broadcast on Sony Network.

Where to watch live streaming of Roma vs Manchester United Europa League semi-final second leg match?

The live streaming for Roma vs Manchester United Europa League semi-final second leg match will be available on Sony Liv.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)