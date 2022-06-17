Real Madrid beat Liverpool by a solitary goal to win the UEFA Champions League title earlier this year. This was the second time that the Los Blancos had beaten the Reds in the showpiece match in 5 years, having also got the better of Jurgen Klopp's team in 2017-18. Unlike the previous match, Liverpool completely dominated the proceedings in both halves and created several chances, but Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois was in excellent form and kept everything out.

Vinicius Junior tapped in from close range in the second half to give Madrid the lead and despite Mohamed Salah and company's several attempts, Liverpool couldn't find the equaliser.

It was yet another heartbreak for Salah, who had raised the stakes for the match by saying that Liverpool had "a score to settle".

“We have a score to settle,” Salah had posted on social media moments after Real Madrid set up a re-match with Liverpool in the Champions League final.

Salah was injured in the first half of the 2018 final and couldn't play a part as his team had lost 1-3. He expected to give it back to Madrid this time but it wasn't to be.

Recently, one of Madrid's heroes of the campaign, Brazilian Rodrygo has revealed what Croatian talisman Luka Modric told Salah after Madrid's win.

I have a funny anecdote," Rodrygo told Cortes Podcast.

"Once the final was over, we [Madrid players] lined up and Liverpool [players] went by. A depleted Salah passed by.

"Modric was in front of me, he greeted him [Salah] and told him "Ok, ok, you try again next time."

.Liverpool had won the title in 2019, after beating Tottenham in the final.

