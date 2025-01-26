Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid Live Streaming LaLiga: Defending champions Real Madrid look to make the most of rivals Atletico Madrid's slip up as they take on Real Valladolid in LaLiga on Sunday (IST). Los Blancos could go four points clear at the top if they win at Estadio Jose Zorrilla against Valladolid. Atletico Madrid, who trailed Real Madrid by two points, drew 1-1 at home to Villarreal on Saturday. Vinicius Junior will miss the game as he is serving a two-match suspension after his red card against Valencia earlier this month.

In his absence, Carlo Ancelotti will hope that the ever-improving Kylian Mbappe can continue his goal scoring form. The France captain has netted 12 times in 18 games this season, and only trails Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski (16) by four goals in the race for this season's golden boot.

When will the Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid, Laliga match take place?

The Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid, Laliga match will take place on Sunday, January 26, 2025 (IST).

Where will the Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid, Laliga match be held?

The Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid, Laliga match will be held at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla.

What time will the Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid, Laliga match start?

The Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid, Laliga match will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid, Laliga match?

The Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid, Laliga match will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid, Laliga match?

The Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid, Laliga match will be live streamed on the GXR App and Website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)