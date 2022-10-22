Real Madrid host Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Sunday, October 23 (IST) in La Liga 2022-23. The Los Blancos hold the top spot in the La Liga table with with 28 points to their credit after playing 10 games. They are yet to lose a game in the league in the ongoing season, having registered 9 wins and one draw. On the other hand, Sevilla hold the 12th spot in the table with 10 points to their name after playing as many matches. They have won two, lost four and drew four so far.

When will the Real Madrid vs Sevilla, La Liga match be played?

The Real Madrid vs Sevilla, La Liga match will be played on Sunday, October 23 (IST).

Where will the Real Madrid vs Sevilla, La Liga match be played?

The Real Madrid vs Sevilla, La Liga match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, Madrid.

What time will the Real Madrid vs Sevilla, La Liga match start?

The Real Madrid vs Sevilla, La Liga match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Real Madrid vs Sevilla, La Liga match?

The Real Madrid vs Sevilla, La Liga match will be broadcast on Viacom 18 Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Sevilla, La Liga match?

Promoted

The Real Madrid vs Sevilla, La Liga match will be streamed live on Voot.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)