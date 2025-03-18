The Indian senior men's team will face Maldives in a FIFA International Friendly on Wednesday, March 19 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong. The game will also be India's all-time top scorer Sunil Chhetri's first match since announcing his return to international football. Head coach Manolo Marquez also confirmed Sunil Chhetri's involvement in the friendly match that will mark his 152nd cap for India and backed his decision to return from retirement by stating his team needs to win games, not develop players. "For sure, Sunil will play some minutes. I don't know whether as a starter or from the bench. We can use six substitutions, so 17 players can play, and I think Sunil will be one of them.

"He is the Indian player with the most goals this season. It doesn't matter if a player is 20, 40, or my grandfather at 87. If they are in better shape, they will be here. The national team is not about developing players. Developed players have to arrive here. The main team needs to win games. And if we need to win games, we need to call players who are in better shape," said Marquez in the pre match conference on Tuesday.

While it's a preparatory match for Manolo Marquez's side ahead of the all-important AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier against Bangladesh on March 25, it marks a historic moment as the Blue Tigers will play in Shillong, Meghalaya for the first time.

"It is the first time we are playing here, but I have worked with a lot of coaches and players from here. I knew it's a very nice place. I remember when I watched the Durand Cup in Shillong last year, I said, 'Wow, the ground, crowd, atmosphere, everything is nice.' I'm not joking, I said it'd be great if one day, the national team could play here,” he added.

Defender Mehtab Singh concurred with the Spaniard. He said, "We feel great to be in Shillong. It's the first time our national team will be playing here. The north-east is known for its football fan following. Football is the biggest sport here. Taking football to diverse regions is a great thing for Indian football."

For Márquez, his first competitive match since becoming India's head coach in July 2024 is a week away, and the friendly presents a great opportunity to fine-tune his team before the crucial fixture.

"It's a friendly game to prepare for the Asian Cup qualifier. Obviously, we want to win. We knew that the target during the previous FIFA windows was to arrive in the best possible condition for the first competitive match against Bangladesh next Tuesday.

"I don't think we will play with the same team against Bangladesh that will play tomorrow. Obviously, you can't change all 11. Some will repeat on Tuesday. I'm confident in all my players. It has to be a good game and a good preparation for Bangladesh,” he said.

