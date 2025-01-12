Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE Streaming Supercopa de Espana (Spanish Super Cup) Final Live Telecast: FC Barcelona and Real Madrid are set to take on each other in the final of Supercopa de Espana (Spanish Super Cup) 2025. This will be the third year in a row that both the teams will be coming up against each other in the final of the Spanish tournament. While Barcelona defeated Athletic Bilbao 2-0 in the first semi-final, Real Madrid outplayed Mallorca 3-0 performance to set up the much-anticipated showdown - the El Clasico.

The Supercopa de Espana, organized by the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), is an annual competition that marks the start of the Spanish football season. Under its current format, the tournament features four teams competing in a semi-final and final structure. The participants include the La Liga champions, Copa del Rey winners, and runners-up from both competitions (provided they are not the same teams).

This year, Real Madrid entered the tournament as reigning La Liga champions, while Barcelona qualified as La Liga runners-up. Athletic Bilbao earned their place by winning last year's Copa del Rey, overcoming Mallorca in the final.

When will the Real Madrid vs Barcelona, Supercopa de Espana final match take place?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona, Supercopa de Espana final match will take place on Monday, January 13 (IST).

Where will the Real Madrid vs Barcelona, Supercopa de Espana final match be held?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona, Supercopa de Espana final match will be held at King Abdullah Sport City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

What time will the Real Madrid vs Barcelona, Supercopa de Espana final match start?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona, Supercopa de Espana final match will start at 12:30 AM IST (Monday).

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Real Madrid vs Barcelona, Supercopa de Espana final match?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona, Supercopa de Espana Final match will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Barcelona, Supercopa de Espana final match?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona, Supercopa de Espana final match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

