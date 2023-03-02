Real Madrid face Barcelona in the first leg of the Copa Del Rey semi-final tie at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Friday. Trailing their bitter rivals by seven-point in La Liga, Real Madrid eye revenge, following their 1-3 defeat in the Spanish Super Cup final last year. Barcelona, however, will be without the services of their injured trio - Robert Lewandowski, Pedri and Ousmane Dembele. The Catalans crashed out of the Europa League after losing to Manchester United in the play-offs, before also going down on the road at Mallorca in the league. Real Madrid have not won the Copa Del Rey since 2014.

When will the Real Madrid vs Barcelona, Copa Del Rey Semi-Final 1st Leg match be played?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona, Copa Del Rey Semi-Final 1st Leg match will be played on Friday, march 2.

Where will the Real Madrid vs Barcelona, Copa Del Rey Semi-Final 1st Leg match be played?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona, Copa Del Rey Semi-Final 1st Leg match will be played at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

What time will the Real Madrid vs Barcelona, Copa Del Rey Semi-Final 1st Leg match start?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona, Copa Del Rey Semi-Final 1st Leg match will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Real Madrid vs Barcelona, Copa Del Rey Semi-Final 1st Leg match?

Unfortunately, there won't be any live telecast for the Real Madrid vs Barcelona, Copa Del Rey Semi-Final 1st Leg match.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Barcelona, Copa Del Rey Semi-Final 1st Leg match?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona, Copa Del Rey Semi-Final 1st Leg match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

