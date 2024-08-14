Real Madrid vs Atalanta, UEFA Super Cup Live Streaming: UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid will take on UEFA Europa League winners Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup Final. Both sides will participate in their first official game of the 2024-25 season. Real Madrid welcome Kylian Mbappe into the side, having finally completed his long-awaited transfer from Paris Saint-Germain this summer. Having won the La Liga and Champions League double last season, they will aim for their third trophy of 2024. Atalanta beat an otherwise invincible Bayer Leverkusen side in the Europa League final last year, thanks to an Ademola Lookman hattrick.

When is the Real Madrid vs Atalanta, UEFA Super Cup Final 2024-25 match taking place?

The Real Madrid vs Atalanta, UEFA Super Cup Final 2024-25 match is taking place on Thursday, August 15 (IST).

Where is the Real Madrid vs Atalanta, UEFA Super Cup Final 2024-25 match being held?

The Real Madrid vs Atalanta, UEFA Super Cup Final 2024-25 match is being held at the National Stadium Warsaw, Warsaw.

What time will the Real Madrid vs Atalanta, UEFA Super Cup Final 2024-25 match start?

The Real Madrid vs Atalanta, UEFA Super Cup Final 2024-25 match will start at 12:30 AM.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Real Madrid vs Atalanta, UEFA Super Cup Final 2024-25 match?

The Real Madrid vs Atalanta, UEFA Super Cup Final 2024-25 match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Atalanta, UEFA Super Cup Final 2024-25 match?

The Real Madrid vs Atalanta, UEFA Super Cup Final 2024-25 match will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)