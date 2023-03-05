Real Betis host Real Madrid at Benito Villamarin Stadium in a La Liga match between the sides on Monday. The Los Blancos are placed second in the table. They have played 23 games and have 52 points. They have won 16 matches in the league so far. The have seven points less than that of table-toppers Barcelona. On the other hand, Real Betis hold the fifth spot in the La Liga table with 40 points from 23 games. They have won 12 matches in the league this season.

When will the Real Betis vs Real Madrid, La Liga match be played?

The Real Betis vs Real Madrid, La Liga match will be played on Monday, March 6.

Where will the Real Betis vs Real Madrid, La Liga match be played?

The Real Betis vs Real Madrid, La Liga match will be played at Benito Villamarin Stadium, Sevilla.

What time will the Real Betis vs Real Madrid, La Liga match start?

The Real Betis vs Real Madrid, La Liga match will start at 01:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Real Betis vs Real Madrid, La Liga match?

The Real Betis vs Real Madrid, La Liga match will be broadcast on Sports18 Network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Real Betis vs Real Madrid, La Liga match?

The Real Betis vs Real Madrid, La Liga match will be streamed live on Voot app and JioCinema.

