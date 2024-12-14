Rayo Vallecano v Real Madrid LIVE Streaming, La Liga 2024/25: For the first time in a while, defending La Liga champions Real Madrid will be playing with the aim to go top of the table in the 2024/25 season A victory for Real would see them topple arch rivals FC Barcelona and take top spot in the ongoing La Liga season. However, they will be without summer signing Kylian Mbappe, whose recent good form has been cut short by an injury to his left thigh. As a result, the onus to score goals will fall on the shoulders of Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham. Their opponents Rayo Vallecano are sitting 12th in La Liga, and won't be an easy defence to break down, having conceded only 16 goals in 15 La Liga games this season.

Here are the details of Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024/25 match, Live Streaming and Live Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid La Liga match take place?

The Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid La Liga match will take place on Sunday, December 15 (IST).

Where will the Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid La Liga match be held?

The Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid La Liga match will be held at the Estadio de Vallecas, Madrid.

What time will the Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid La Liga match start?

The Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid La Liga match will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid La Liga match?

The Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid La Liga match will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid La Liga match?

The Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid La Liga match will be live streamed on the GXR World app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)