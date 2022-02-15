Neymar could play his first game for Paris Saint-Germain since November when they face Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday. The French club revealed on the eve of the tie that former Real defender Sergio Ramos is the only player missing due to injury as he continues to struggle with a calf problem. Neymar, meanwhile, has been back in training and could feature for the first time since suffering an ankle injury in a Ligue 1 game against Saint-Etienne on November 28.

Where will the PSG vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match be played?

The PSG vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be played at the Parc de Princes in Paris.

When will the PSG vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match be played?

The PSG vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be played on Tuesday, February 15. In terms of IST timing, the match will start on Wednesday, February 16.

What time will PSG vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match begin?

The PSG vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will begin at 01:30 AM IST on Wednesday, February 16.

Which TV channels will broadcast the PSG vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match?

The PSG vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on Sony Network.

Where to watch live streaming of PSG vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match?

The live streaming for PSG vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be available on Sony Liv.

