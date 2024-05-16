Paris Saint-Germain brushed aside the absence of the departing Kylian Mbappe to beat Nice 2-1 in Ligue 1 on Wednesday and scupper their opponents' hopes of qualifying for the Champions League. Mbappe, who will leave PSG when his contract expires at the end of the season, sat out the trip due to discomfort in his left hamstring, while Ousmane Dembele, Achraf Hakimi and Randal Kolo Muani were also missing. Bradley Barcola put PSG ahead in the 18th minute before defender Yoram Zague celebrated his 18th birthday by scoring his first goal for the French champions in only his fourth senior appearance.

Mohamed-Ali Cho pulled a goal back for Nice just past the half hour but Melvin Bard was sent off with 15 minutes to play for a challenge on Barcola.

The defeat left Nice four points behind Lille and Brest, who are battling for the third automatic Champions League qualifying spot going into the final round of matches this Sunday.

Nice are now guaranteed to finish fifth and will go into next season's Europa League group stage.

Marseille risk missing out on Europe altogether after a 1-0 loss at managerless Reims.

Chancel Mbemba's own goal in the first half condemned Marseille to defeat and left them three points behind Lens and Lyon in the race for a Europa Conference League place.

