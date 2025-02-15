Osasuna vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming, La Liga: Real Madrid will be hoping to get back to winning ways in La Liga as they take on CA Osasuna away from home. Madrid enter the game without a win in their last two La Liga games, but they did pull off yet another superb comeback victory mid-week against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League. Real Madrid enjoy a slender one-point lead at the top of La Liga, and cannot afford to slip up any further with Atletico Madrid and Barcelona hot on their heels. Hosts Osasuna head into the game in ninth spot in the league, amidst a jam-packed mid-table.

Osasuna vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming La Liga 2024-25 Live Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch?

When will the Osasuna vs Real Madrid, La Liga match take place?

The Osasuna vs Real Madrid, La Liga match will take place on Saturday, February 15 (IST).

Where will the Osasuna vs Real Madrid, La Liga match be held?

The Osasuna vs Real Madrid, La Liga match at the Estadio El Sadar in Pamplona, Spain.

What time will the Osasuna vs Real Madrid, La Liga match start?

The Osasuna vs Real Madrid, La Liga match will start at 8:45 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Osasuna vs Real Madrid, La Liga match?

The Osasuna vs Real Madrid, La Liga match will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Osasuna vs Real Madrid, La Liga match?

The Osasuna vs Real Madrid, La Liga match will be live streamed on the GXR World app and website.

