Omonia Nicosia host Manchester United in a UEFA Europa League Group E clash at the Tsirion Athlitiko Kentro. Focus will be on star striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who could start just his fourth match in all competitions. The 37-year-old scored his first goal of the season during the trip to Tiraspol against Sheriff last month. Ronaldo was left on the bench for Sunday's 6-3 derby hammering at Manchester City, leading to renewed questions about his future before the trip to Cyprus. Defenders Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane are among the absentees for the match.

When will the Omonia Nicosia vs Manchester United, UEFA Europa League match be played?

The Omonia Nicosia vs Manchester United, UEFA Europa League match will be played on Thursday, October 6.

Where will the Omonia Nicosia vs Manchester United, UEFA Europa League match be played?

The Omonia Nicosia vs Manchester United, UEFA Europa League match will be played at the Tsirion Athlitiko Kentro in Cyprus.

What time will the Omonia Nicosia vs Manchester United, UEFA Europa League match start?

The Omonia Nicosia vs Manchester United, UEFA Europa League match will start at 10:15 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Omonia Nicosia vs Manchester United, UEFA Europa League match?

The Omonia Nicosia vs Manchester United, UEFA Europa League match will be broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Omonia Nicosia vs Manchester United, UEFA Europa League match?

The Omonia Nicosia vs Manchester United, UEFA Europa League match will be streamed live on SonyLiv.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

