Neymar Jr's private jet carrying him, his sister Rafaella Santos and Bruna Biancardi made an emergency landing at an airport in the northern Brazilian city of Boa Vista on Tuesday. The aircraft, which was taking Neymar back home to Sau Paulo from Las Vegas, stopped a couple of times in Florida and Barbados before making an emergency landing due to technical issues. All the passengers in the jet escaped unhurt and the Paris Saint-Germain star also took to social media to confirm about the same.

Neymar had gone to the United States on a holiday with Biancardi and Santos and the mishap took place during his return from the trip. The aircraft is a Cessna Citation Sovereign (Model 680) owned by Neymar Sport E Marketing. The estimated market value of the jet is 17 million Euros.

“Due to a small problem in the windshield wiper of the plane of the NR plane, in which the athlete Neymar Jr, his sister Rafaella Santos and Bruna Biancardi were traveling, the pilot decided, as a measure of precaution, to make an early landing this Tuesday (21) in Boa Vista, in Roraima, so that the problem could be resolved. We would like to say that all the passengers are fine and waiting to continue the voyage,” said Neymar's agency in a statement on social media.