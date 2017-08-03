 
Neymar Free To Join PSG As Barcelona Confirm Payment Of Buyout Clause

Updated: 03 August 2017 23:36 IST

Neymar is now due to arrive in Paris on Friday, according to airport sources in the French capital, to complete the deal.

Neymar is on the brink of joining Paris Saint-Germain on a world record transfer. © AFP

Neymar is now free to complete his world record transfer to Paris Saint-Germain after Barcelona confirmed on Thursday his 222 million euro (USD 260 million) buyout clause had been received by the Catalan club. "On Thursday afternoon Neymar Jr's legal representatives visited in person the club's offices and made the payment of 222 million euros in the player's name with regards to the unilateral termination of the contract that united both parties," Barca said in a statement. The move had been held up by the Spanish league's refusal to accept the cheque presented by Neymar's lawyers at their Madrid headquarters earlier on Thursday.

La Liga president Javier Tebas said he wouldn't accept PSG's money as he believes the deal will violate UEFA's financial fair play rules.

And Barca added that they will aid UEFA in any future enquiry into whether the French side fall foul of regulations that don't allow clubs to lose more than 30 million euros over three years.

"The Club will pass on to UEFA the details of the above operation so that they can determine the disciplinary responsibilities that may arise from this case," continued the Barca statement.

However, UEFA insisted the move doesn't automatically break FFP rules as PSG have time to balance their books.

"The transfer of Neymar to PSG will have an effect on the club's finances over several years but the impact of such an operation cannot be judged in advance, notably as PSG could well sell several players for a significant amount," UEFA said in a statement to AFP.

The player is now due to arrive in Paris on Friday, according to airport sources in the French capital, to complete the deal.

And Neymar could be presented at PSG's Ligue 1 opener at home to Amiens on Saturday.

The Brazilian's new mark is more than double the previous record set by Manchester United's capture of Paul Pogba from Juventus last year for 105 million euros.

Topics : Barcelona Paris SG Neymar Da Silva Santos Junior Football
Highlights
  • Neymar is now free to complete his world record transfer to PSG
  • Barcelona confirmed the buyout clause had been received
  • Neymar is due to arrive in Paris on Friday
