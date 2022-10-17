Brazil forward Neymar arrived on Monday at a court in Barcelona for the start of his trial for alleged irregularities in his transfer to Barcelona nearly a decade ago. Wearing a black suit and sunglasses, the 30-year-old was accompanied by his parents, who are also in the dock on corruption-related charges over his 2013 transfer from the Brazilian club Santos.

