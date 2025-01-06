Real Madrid vs Deportiva Minera LIVE Streaming, Copa Del Rey: Real Madrid take on Spanish fourth tier side Club Deportiva Minera in the Round of 32 of the Copa del Rey, who play in a stadium with a capacity of just 2,000 people. As a result, Real are expected to field a largely second-string side, meaning that the likes of Endrick, Arda Guler and Brahim Diaz are expected to get a shot, as well as academy talents like Raul Asencio and Lorenzo Aguado. However, most of the star-studded squad will be travelling, meaning that Vinicius Jr, Kylian Mbappe or Jude Bellingham may also be called into action.

CD Minera were promoted from the fifth tier of Spanish football to the fourth tier this season, and the club will present an honorary plaque to Real Madrid for visiting their stadium. However, the actual match will be held in a 15,000-capacity stadium.

Here are the LIVE Streaming details of Real Madrid vs Deportiva Minera, Copa Del Rey 2024-25 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Real Madrid vs Deportiva Minera, Copa del Rey 2024-25 match take place?

The Real Madrid vs Deportiva Minera, Copa del Rey 2024-25 match will take place on Monday, January 6 (IST).

Where will the Real Madrid vs Deportiva Minera, Copa del Rey 2024-25 match be held?

The Real Madrid vs Deportiva Minera, Copa del Rey 2024-25 match will be held at the Estadio Cartagonova, Cartagena.

What time will the Real Madrid vs Deportiva Minera, Copa del Rey 2024-25 match start?

The Real Madrid vs Deportiva Minera, Copa del Rey 2024-25 match will start at 11:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Real Madrid vs Deportiva Minera, Copa del Rey 2024-25 match?

The Real Madrid vs Deportiva Minera, Copa del Rey 2024-25 match will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Deportiva Minera, Copa del Rey 2024-25 match?

The Real Madrid vs Deportiva Minera, Copa del Rey 2024-25 match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.

