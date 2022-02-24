Napoli face Barcelona in the second-leg of the Europa League Playoffs tie at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Friday. The Italian side will look to spoil the party for Barcelona, who are already out of the Spanish Super Cup, and trail league leaders Real Madrid by 15 points. After managing a draw in the first leg at Camp Nou, Napoli aim to make the most of the home advantage in the second leg. Ferran Torres had salvaged a 1-1 draw for Barcelona last week after Piotr Zielinski had given Napoli an early lead.

Where will the Napoli vs Barcelona 2nd Leg Europa League Playoffs match be played?

The Napoli vs Barcelona 2nd Leg Europa League Playoffs match will be played at the Estadio Diego Armando Maradona

When will the Napoli vs Barcelona 2nd Leg Europa League Playoffs match be played?

The Napoli vs Barcelona 2nd Leg Europa League Playoffs match will be played on Friday, February 25

What time will the Napoli vs Barcelona 2nd Leg Europa League Playoffs match begin?

The Napoli vs Barcelona 2nd Leg Europa League Playoffs match will begin at 1:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Napoli vs Barcelona 2nd Leg Europa League Playoffs match?

The Napoli vs Barcelona 2nd Leg Europa League Playoffs match will be broadcasted live on the Sony Sports Network

Where to watch live streaming of the Napoli vs Barcelona 2nd Leg Europa League Playoffs match?

The live streaming for the Napoli vs Barcelona 2nd Leg Europa League Playoffs match will be available on Sony Liv.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)