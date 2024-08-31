Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC LIVE Updates: Jason Cummings has scored the only goal of the game so far with Mohun Bagan leading 1-0 against NorthEast United in the Durand Cup final at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. The two teams have reached the final in contrasting ways. NorthEast United have won all their games convincingly, scoring 16 goals and conceding just one. Meanwhile, the more star-studded Mohun Bagan have stumbled their way through two penalty shootout victories, thanks in large part to goalkeeper Vishal Kaith.

