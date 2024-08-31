Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United Final LIVE, Durand Cup 2024: Sahal Abdul Samad Doubles Mohun Bagan's Lead; MBSG 2:0 NEUFC
Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC, Durand Cup 2024 LIVE Updates: Jason Cummings has scored the only goal of the game so far with Mohun Bagan leading 1-0 against NorthEast United in the Durand Cup final at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.
Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC LIVE Updates: Jason Cummings has scored the only goal of the game so far with Mohun Bagan leading 1-0 against NorthEast United in the Durand Cup final at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. The two teams have reached the final in contrasting ways. NorthEast United have won all their games convincingly, scoring 16 goals and conceding just one. Meanwhile, the more star-studded Mohun Bagan have stumbled their way through two penalty shootout victories, thanks in large part to goalkeeper Vishal Kaith.
Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2024 LIVE Updates from Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata:
- 18:12 (IST)Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC Live: Manvir's attempt blocked!A looping ball into the path of Manvir, who takes the ball down before firing his effort straight at Gurmeet. Brilliant play from Sahal initially to get that cross in. Manvir should've done better from there40' MBSG 1-0 NEUFC
- 17:54 (IST)Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC: Liston Colaco looking goodMohun Bagan's livewire No.17 is known for being wasteful, but so far he has been involved in a lot of productive manouevres. A great long ball to pick out Cummins, who's pass then invites an overhead kick from an offside Sahal.
- 17:48 (IST)Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC: NEUFC's starting XIHere's NorthEast United's starting XI:
- 17:46 (IST)Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC: MBSG's starting XIHere's Mohun Bagan's starting XI:
- 17:45 (IST)