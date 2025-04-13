Alaves vs Real Madrid Live Streaming La Liga: Real Madrid travel to Vitoria hoping to get their La Liga campaign back on track with a win over Deportivo Alaves on Sunday. Los Blancos trail league leaders Barcelona by seven points after the Catalans won 1-0 at home against Leganes on Saturday. Carlo Ancelotti's men were shocked at home by Valencia last week, before succumbing to a 0-3 loss away at Arsenal in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinals. Ancelotti confirmed midfielder Dani Ceballos is available for selection, which comes as a major boost for the defending champions.

Alaves, 17th, are fighting for La Liga survival and despite Madrid's status as Spanish and European champions, will believe they can get at Ancelotti's fragile side.

Deportivo Alaves vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming, La Liga 2024/25 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch?

When will the Deportivo Alaves vs Real Madrid, La Liga match take place?

The Deportivo Alaves vs Real Madrid, La Liga match will take place on Sunday, February 13 (IST).

Where will the Deportivo Alaves vs Real Madrid, La Liga match be held?

The Deportivo Alaves vs Real Madrid, La Liga match will be held at the Estadio Mendizorrotza in Vitoria, Spain.

What time will the Deportivo Alaves vs Real Madrid, La Liga match start?

The Deportivo Alaves vs Real Madrid, La Liga match will start at 7:45 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Deportivo Alaves vs Real Madrid, La Liga match?

The Deportivo Alaves vs Real Madrid, La Liga match will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Deportivo Alaves vs Real Madrid, La Liga match?

The Deportivo Alaves vs Real Madrid, La Liga match will be live streamed on the GXR app and website.

