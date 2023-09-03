Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, Durand Cup Final, Live Updates: Mohun Bagan are set to take on arch-rivals East Bengal FC in the final of Durand Cup 2023 on Sunday in Kolkata. Both the teams have won the title of Asia's oldest football tournament a total of 16 times each. The winner of the summit clash today will become the only team with 17 titles. It will be a battle of nerves and emotions between the two giants at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Here are the Live Updates of Durand Cup final between Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, straight from Kolkata:

September 03 2023 15:23 (IST) Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live: East Bengal's performance As for its performance in the tournament this year, East Bengal have played five matches and stayed unbeaten, winning four and drawing one. While it drew against Bangladesh Army 2-2 in the group stage, it beat Mohun Bagan (1-0) and Punjab FC (1-0) before getting the better of Gokulam Kerala (2-1) in the quarterfinal and getting past NorthEast United 5-3 on penalties in the semifinal after the scores read 2-2 in regulation time.

September 03 2023 15:19 (IST) Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live: Teams eye 17th title The Red and Gold brigade has won the tournament on 16 occasions, sharing the record with the Mariners. While East Bengal last won the tournament in 2004, the last title that it had won was back in 2018, the IFA Shield, which is an U-19 event now.

September 03 2023 15:14 (IST) Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live: Historic final It will be a battle of nerves and emotions between the two giants at the Salt Lake Stadium, as fans of both teams get ready to paint the stadium in green and maroon and red and gold. The clash would be a repeat of the 2004 Durand Cup final, which East Bengal won 2-1.

September 03 2023 15:04 (IST) Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live: Hello Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Durand Cup 2023 final match between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, straight from the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata. Stay tuned for all the live updates.