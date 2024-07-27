Defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) will face Downtown Heroes of Srinagar in the opening match of the Durand Cup football tournament at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharti Krirangan (VYBK) on Saturday. Downtown Heroes FC, a club now in its fourth year, brings a fresh air to the competition with its focus on nurturing young homegrown talent. Despite a relatively brief history, the club made its Durand Cup debut last season and participated in the 2022-23 I-League Division 2.

Mohun Bagan enter the tournament as reigning champions, buoyant after clinching the ISL Shield last season. Under the guidance of head coach Jose Francisco Molina, they aim to build on their success with a strengthened squad.

When will the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Downtown Heroes Durand Cup match be played?

The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Downtown Heroes Durand Cup will be played on Saturday, July 27.

Where will the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Downtown Heroes Durand Cup match be played?

The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Downtown Heroes Durand Cup will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharti Krirangan (VYBK) in Kolkata on Saturday

What time will the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Downtown Heroes Durand Cup match start?

The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Downtown Heroes Durand Cup match will start at 6:00 PM IST

Which TV channel will telecast Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Downtown Heroes Durand Cup match live?

The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Downtown Heroes Durand Cup match will be telecast live on Sony Ten 2 HD.

Where will the live streaming of Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Downtown Heroes Durand Cup match be available?

The live streaming of Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Downtown Heroes Durand Cup match will be available on Sony LIV.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)