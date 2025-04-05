Bayern Munich's 3-1 win at 10-man Augsburg on Friday put them nine points clear of Bayer Leverkusen in the German Bundesliga table but came at a cost with midfielder Jamal Musiala injured days out from facing Inter Milan. Dimitrios Giannoulis opened the scoring for the hosts 30 minutes in from a free kick but Musiala equalised just before half-time, collecting the ball on the spin before hammering home. Harry Kane put Bayern in front midway through the second half with a header, his 23rd league goal of the season, and Leroy Sane forced a late own goal, but all eyes will be on Musiala.

With 54 minutes gone, the Germany midfielder tried to connect with a high pass but fell to the ground and raised his hand, motioning to the bench immediately and was subbed off.

Bayern host Inter Milan on Tuesday, with the return leg the following Wednesday in Italy after a home clash with domestic rivals Borussia Dortmund.

"It doesn't look brilliant," Bayern sporting director Max Eberl said after the win over Augsburg.

"He won't be there on Tuesday," he added.

Bayern are in the midst of an injury crisis, missing several first teamers including Manuel Neuer, Alphonso Davies, Dayot Upamecano, Hiroki Ito, Kingsley Coman and Aleksander Pavlovic already sidelined.

"It's disappointing to see," Kane told DAZN.

"We've had a tough week with a few injuries now.

"He'll go away and get scanned and hopefully it's not as bad as it looks, but he's a big player for us and we're going to miss him for as long as he's out for."

Bayern captain Joshua Kimmich said: "It's extremely bitter. It's pretty harsh how many injuries we've copped at the moment."

Leverkusen, who were eliminated from the German Cup by third division Arminia Bielefeld midweek, can draw back six points behind Bayern with a win at Heidenheim on Saturday.

Bayern break Augsburg's tight defence

Augsburg came into the game on an 11-game unbeaten streak and had conceded just four goals in the league in 2025, the lowest mark of any team in the top five European leagues.

Nursing a decimated defence, Bayern decided to attack and were parked out in front of the Augsburg area for the opening half hour, albeit with few clear chances at goal.

Jeffrey Gouweleeuw spotted Giannoulis sliding through the penalty area and cut his free kick into the path of the Greece international, who blasted home off the crossbar.

Bayern hit back just before half-time, with Musiala scoring on the half-turn, surrounded by several Augsburg defenders.

The 22-year-old midfielder leapt to control a high pass early in the second-half but fell to the turf and immediately signalled to the bench, needing assistance to leave the field.

Bayern's fortunes changed shortly after when Zesinger was given a second yellow for a foul on a counter-attacking Kane. The Switzerland defender was unlucky to be given his marching orders, with replays showing he connected with the ball before Kane fell.

From the ensuing free-kick, Kimmich found Olise who whipped the ball across the face of goal, allowing Kane to nod in through the legs of goalkeeper Finn Dahmen.

In the third minute of stoppage time, Sane unleashed a shot from the edge of the box which was turned into the goal by Chrislain Matsima, sealing the three points.

