Goalkeeper Matvei Safonov, the star of Paris Saint-Germain's Intercontinental Cup win, has a fracture in his left hand the club said on Friday. The Russian saved four penalties in a shootout in Qatar on Wednesday as PSG edged Brazilians Flamengo to lift another trophy. "Matvei Safonov has suffered a fracture to his left hand following the match against Flamengo," the club said in a statement. "A further update will be provided in three to four weeks." The announcement came on the eve of the trip to face fifth-tier Vendee Fontenay in the French Cup. Either nominal number one Lucas Chevalier or third-choice Renato Marin will be in goal.

The injury ends, for now, a potential debate over who should start in goal for the European champions.

The 26-year-old Safonov started the season as the number two but match-winning exploits in Qatar followed several impressive displays standing in for Chevalier, who injured his ankle at the end of November after a shaky start to the season.

Chevalier, who turned 24 in November, was acquired in the summer because coach Luis Enrique liked his footwork with the ball but he has sometimes looked less reliable stopping shots.

