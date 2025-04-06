League leaders Barcelona take on high-flying Real Betis in La Liga. Barcelona enter the weekend three points ahead of Real Madrid, having qualified for the Copa del Rey final after beating Atletico Madrid mid-week. While Barcelona have won a sensational ten games in a row in La Liga, leading to their rise to the top of the table, Real Betis have won six successive matches in the league as well. Barcelona will be relying on their high-class attack comprising Raphinha, Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski. Betis will be without star man Isco, as he is suspended.

Barcelona vs Real Betis LIVE Streaming, La Liga 2024/25 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch?

When will the Barcelona vs Real Betis, La Liga match take place?

The Barcelona vs Real Betis, La Liga match will take place on Sunday, February 6 (IST).

Where will the Barcelona vs Real Betis, La Liga match be held?

The Barcelona vs Real Betis, La Liga match will be held at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona, Spain.

What time will the Barcelona vs Real Betis, La Liga match start?

The Barcelona vs Real Betis, La Liga match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Barcelona vs Real Betis, La Liga match?

The Barcelona vs Real Betis, La Liga match will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Real Betis, La Liga match?

The Barcelona vs Real Betis, La Liga match will be live streamed on the GXR app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)