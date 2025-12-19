In the high-stakes world of elite football, few players redefine a position so completely that they become the benchmark for all who follow. For Benedikt Howedes, the World Cup-winning defender who spent years shielding the goal alongside Manuel Neuer, there is no debate: the Bayern Munich captain remains the gold standard of goalkeeping. Despite Neuer's international retirement, the conversation around a potential return for the 2026 FIFA World Cup continues to echo in the world of football. Howedes, speaking to NDTV with the conviction of a man who has seen Neuer's brilliance from a few yards away, believes that as long as Neuer is active, he is the best there is.

Statistics and highlight reels tell only half the story of a world-class goalkeeper. According to Howedes, Neuer's true impact is felt by his teammates. Having him behind you isn't just a safety net, it is a psychological advantage that transforms the entire backline.

"I would say Manuel Neuer is still the best goalkeeper in the world. Everyone who shared a dressing room and the pitch with Manuel would say he is simply outstanding," Howedes remarked during a round table conference. "If you could feel his performance on the pitch as a teammate, you'd realise how much he helps you. You become a better defender because you play with so much confidence knowing he is behind you."

This "Neuer Effect" stems from a combination of physical stature and an almost supernatural calm. Howedes said that strikers often appear intimidated before they even take a shot, stifled by Neuer's "huge body presence" and aura.

What makes Neuer "special" in the eyes of his peers is a lack of any discernible weakness. While most keepers specialise in one area, Howedes argues that Neuer excels in every technical facet of the game. Be it shot-stopping, aerial dominance, distribution or the ability to act as the "11th outfield player" on the pitch.

"He plays with so much confidence because he is never afraid," Howedes explained. "Whether it's receiving a difficult ball in the box or stepping up to take a penalty in a Champions League or World Cup final, he always finds a solution."

The Question of the National Team Return

Neuer stepped away from the German national team following Euro 2024, but his form for Bayern Munich suggests the "best in the world" tag isn't just nostalgia. While Howedes respects Neuer's decision to retire, he remains open to the idea of a summer U-turn.

"In my opinion, the best players in Germany have to play for the national team," Howedes stated. "He made his own decision not to play for Germany anymore, but what happens next summer? Nobody knows. Maybe even Manuel doesn't know at the moment."

As Germany prepares for its next chapter, the shadow of the "Sweeper-Keeper" looms large. Whether he stays in Munich or returns to the international stage, one thing is clear: for those who played in front of him, Manuel Neuer remains unique, a player who didn't just guard the goal, but redefined what it meant to be a goalkeeper.