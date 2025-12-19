Napoli downed AC Milan 2-0 in Thursday's Italian Super Cup semi-final in Riyadh. David Neres opened the scoring near the break with Rasmus Hojlund's lightning low shot after the hour sealing the encounter at the King Saud University Stadium, one of the proposed venues for the 2034 World Cup. The Serie A champions will face the winner of Friday's second semi-final between Bologna and Inter Milan in Monday's final.

"We put in a big performance, both in commitment and intent. It's an important win for the team," said Napoli captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

Milan boss Massimiliano Allegri said: "Once again we've conceded two goals far too easily."

Napoli are seeking their third win in the annual competition but first since 2014.

The win in Saudi Arabia was a quick pick-me-up after Napoli lost 1-0 to Udinese in the league at the weekend to leave them third, two points adrift of Inter and one behind Milan.

This is the 38th edition of a tournament featuring the Serie A and Italian Cup champions, and the league and cup runners-ups and contracted to be held in Saudi until 2029.

