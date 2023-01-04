The English Premier League is set to mark a historic day as Sikh-Punjabi referee, Bhupinder Singh Gill, becomes the first referee in the league's history to officiate a game. Bhupinder will be seen acting as an assisting referee in the match between Southampton and Nottingham Forest on Wednesday. Bhupinder's brother Sunny Singh Gill had earlier made history by refereeing in an EFL game earlier this season since his father did it more than a decade ago. On Wednesday, it will be Bhupinder's turn to leave his mark in the history books of English football, taking charge of a game as an assistant referee.

In a chat with Mirror, UK, Bhupinder said: "This has to be the proudest and most exciting moment in my refereeing journey so far, but I'm not getting carried away as it is just another step in the direction to where I want to get to."

"My family are also really proud and excited for me. I wouldn't be in this situation if it wasn't for my dad, who has supported me throughout my journey and been a role model for me," he added.

Refereeing runs in the Gill family. Bhupinder's father Jarnail Singh, has officiated in over 150 matches in the Football League between 2004 and 2010. Jarnail was a part of the refereeing crew which also featured Howard Webb.

Speaking of Bhupinder's appointment for the game, Howard Webb told Sky Sports: "First and foremost, I'm delighted that Bhupinder has been given this appointment in the Premier League - for him as an individual, and for the recognition of the talented and dedicated official he is, having worked his way through the levels."

"He comes from a family with a lot of refereeing pedigree.

"His dad Jarnail was a legendary referee in our eyes, he was a great referee and a great friend. He was the first referee to wear a turban in the professional game, so he stood out and that puts pressure on you as a referee. He obviously pulled that off exceptionally well and was a great role model for people following on, including his sons Bhupinder and Sunny.

"Bhupinder's appointment to the Premier League and the best league in the world will show an even greater audience about what's possible for people from different backgrounds."

