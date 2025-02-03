Alvaro Morata has joined Galatasaray on loan from AC Milan, the Turkish champions announced on Sunday. "An agreement has been reached with AC Milan," Galatasaray announced on their web site. The Istanbul club said that the loan would last until January 20, 2026 when they would have an option to buy or extend it. It added that they had paid Milan a "temporary transfer fee" of 6 million euros (6.14m dollars) and that the player would receive 3m euros for the rest of this season.

Morata was shown wearing the club's yellow and red halved shirt.

"I will do my best as long as I wear the Galatasaray jersey. It is a very nice jersey," he said. I can promise that I will give my all on the field and fight for the jersey."

Spain captain Morata left Milan after disappointing since signing from Atletico Madrid in the summer as a replacement for fan favourite Olivier Giroud.

The 32-year-old scored just six times in 24 appearances in all competitions for Milan, who sit eighth in Serie A ahead of Sunday's local derby with champions Inter Milan.

Milan are set to announce the arrival of Santiago Gimenez from Feyenoord for a reported fee of 32 million euros , with the Mexico striker arriving in northern Italy on Saturday night to complete the transfer.

"We have invested a lot during this transfer window, with (Davide) Calabria leaving and (Kyle) Walker arriving in defence, and Alvaro leaving with Gimenez arriving in attack," said Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who works as an advisor for the Milan's owners, US Investment fund RedBird.

Galatasaray lead the Turkish Super Lig by six points from Istanbul rivals Fenerbahce.

