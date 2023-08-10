The Copa Libertadores round-of-16 second leg tie between Ecuador's Indepedente del Valle and Columbian side Deportivo Pereira saw a massive brawl broke out at Estadio Olympico Atahualpa. Leading 1-0 from the first-leg, Pereira conceded an early goal as Michael Hoyos scored in the sixth minute to level Indepedente in the tie. Things got heated up a little between the two side when Indepedente's Junior Sornoza accidentally took out Pereira's manager Alejandro Restrepo after going in for a tackle.

Restrepo took a dramatic tumble and got back on his feet, but decided not to take Sornoza's apology as players from both team clashed after the same.

The incident has now gone viral on social media.

La caida de restrepo se ve mejor con esta musica pic.twitter.com/REmNAzqqWQ — Aristizabal (@aristi___) August 10, 2023

Pereira came into this tie with a 1-0 advantage from the first leg. Juan Santacruz scored the match-winner in the 58th minute to inspire the win.

In the second leg, Indepedente seemed to be in cruise control after scoring in the sixth minute through Hoyos.

Despite enjoying 73 per cent of possession, Indepedente failed to take their chances, and were punished by the visitors.

Larru Johan Angulo Riascos equalised in the 50th minute as Pereira took a 2-1 aggregate lead.

Hoyos had a chance to put Independente ahead on the night, but he scuffed his penalty in the 88th minute as the Colombian side secured its passage into the next round of the tournament.

Pereira will now take on Brazilian giants Palmeiras in the quarterfinals. The first leg will be played in Colombia on August 23, while the second leg will be played at the Allianz Parque a week later.