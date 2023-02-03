Marco Asensio has been at the center of speculations for the past six months with various reports suggesting a possible transfer out of the La Liga. However, the 27-year-old proved to be instrumental for Real Madrid during their La Liga encounter against Valencia on Thursday as he opened the scoring with a sensational effort from outside the box. Minutes into the second half, Asensio received the ball from Karim Benzema on the edge of the penalty box and he was able to drill the shot past the Valencia goalkeeper. Real Madrid went on to win the encounter 2-0.

Real Madrid reduced Barcelona's La Liga lead to five points with the win over Valencia, thanks to spectacular goals from Asensio and Vinicius Junior. The duo struck in a three-minute second half salvo which stunned the visitors at the Santiago Bernabeu, and Valencia were later reduced to 10 men when Gabriel Paulista took a wild hack at Vinicius.

Madrid dominated throughout but an otherwise good night was tainted when captain Karim Benzema went off injured in the second half with an apparent thigh problem, and Eder Militao was also replaced for a similar reason.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed Benzema's injury was "very light" but that Militao would miss Sunday's trip to face Real Mallorca.

The game will likely be remembered for Gabriel's red card tackle on Vinicius, who netted his 50th goal for Madrid on his 200th appearance at 22 years old.

"We have to protect Vinicius a bit, he's a very expressive kid, he dribbles a lot and defences don't like that," Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois told DAZN.

"We need that Vini. In a lot of games he's been kicked a lot. I am happy that the referee had the bravery to send off Paulista.

"Not just because it's Vini -- if we did that then we would have to be sent off too."

