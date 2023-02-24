A mass brawl unfolded between Manchester United and Barcelona players during the second leg of their UEFA Europa League Round of 32 tie at Old Trafford on Friday. Goals from Fred and Antony secured Manchester United's progression into the next round of the competitions with 4-3 win on aggregate. The chaos unfolded shortly after the hour mark when United full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka fouled Frenkie de Jong. With the Dutchman already on the ground, following the challenge from Wan-Bissaka, United captain Bruno Fernandes blasted a ball straight at de Jong.

This led to a massive brawl between the two sets of players. Several United and Barcelona players started pushing and shoving each other.

horrible gesto de bruno fernandes dando un balonazo en el estomago a frenkie cuando el arbitro ya habia pitado falta pic.twitter.com/9ilKL83LNv — A Por La 33|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team fanboy (@Magic14Alonso) February 23, 2023

After the first leg of their play-off ended 2-2 in Spain, United got the better of Barcelona at Old Trafford to progress 4-3 on aggregate with Antony securing the winner.

Robert Lewandowski's early penalty had given Barca the perfect start but La Liga leaders were again undone with the step up to the European stage as Fred levelled early in the second period.

Antony then delivered his biggest moment since arriving in Manchester from Ajax.

United remain in the hunt for trophies in four competitions and could end a six-year drought without silverware in the League Cup final against Newcastle on Sunday.

But they left nothing in reserve to secure their biggest European scalp since dumping Paris Saint-Germain out of the Champions League last 16 in dramatic fashion in 2019.

United are now unbeaten at Old Trafford in 18 games dating back to September.

(With AFP Inputs)

