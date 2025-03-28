Coach Luis Enrique said Paris Saint-Germain "can feel like champions" knowing they could seal the Ligue 1 title this weekend but warned his players not to let their level drop. The unbeaten league leaders go to second-bottom Saint-Etienne, where a win would secure an 11th French title in 13 seasons if Marseille lose away to Reims and Monaco draw with Nice on Saturday. "We're never champions until it's mathematically certain, but we can feel like champions, we're the best team in Ligue 1," Luis Enrique told reporters on Friday.

"We're going to use these last eight matches for other goals, to be competitive against all opponents... to be ready for the three months that remain.

"There's the French Cup and the Champions League, where we want to be right to the end."

PSG face second-tier Dunkerque in the semi-finals of the French Cup in Lille next week before taking on Aston Villa in the last eight of the Champions League.

Luis Enrique doesn't believe the possibility of wrapping up a record-extending 13th Ligue 1 title on Saturday should have any effect on his team's mindset.

"It seems totally unimportant to me, there are eight games left in the league, we want to be competitive because that will prepare us in the best way for the other competitions," said the Spaniard.

"I feel almost the same as I did this time last year, we were almost champions, in the semi-finals of the cup and quarter-finals of the Champions League, with young players who have a year's more experience."

PSG will be without Lee Kang-in against Saint-Etienne after the South Korean picked up an ankle injury on international duty. Achraf Hakimi is also being rested after playing for Morocco in World Cup qualifying.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)