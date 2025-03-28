A Spanish appeals court overturned Friday former Brazil international footballer Dani Alves' rape conviction, arguing his trial was marked by "shortcomings" and "inaccuracies". Alves was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in jail in February last year for raping a young woman in the VIP bathroom of a Barcelona nightclub on December 31, 2022. The 41-year-old, who won the Champions League three-times with Barcelona, was released from jail last March pending his appeal after he posted the one million euros ($1.1million) bail set by the court. The appeals court said its four judges had "unanimously" accepted the player's appeal and "annulled" his conviction,.

The court also rejected the appeal filed by public prosecutors, who were seeking a more severe jail term of nine years.

Alves' trial contained "a series of gaps, inaccuracies, inconsistencies, and contradictions regarding the facts, the legal assessment, and its consequences," the court said in its ruling.

During the trial, the victim, who testified behind a screen to protect her identity, said Alves had violently forced her to have sex despite begging him to let her go, causing her "anguish and terror", according to prosecutors present for her declaration.

Alves initially claimed he never met the woman but later said they had consensual sex.

His lawyers argued during the trial the victim had been "glued" to the player while dancing at the nightclub.

Alves was a pivotal part of an all-conquering Barcelona team -- crowned La Liga champions six times -- and won 126 caps for Brazil, winning the Copa America twice.

He also won European league titles with Italian giants Juventus and French outfit Paris Saint Germain.

At the time of his arrest, he was contracted to Mexican club Pumas UNAM -- he was sacked soon afterwards.

