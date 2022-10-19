Manchester United will face Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday. Tottenham are currently at the third place with 23 points from 10 matches and can surpass second-placed Manchester City (23 from 10 points) with a win or a draw. Goals from Harry Kane and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg extended Spurs' perfect record at home this season to seven games in their last game against Everton. Manchester United are currebtly placed fifth with 16 points from nine games.

When will Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League match be played?

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League match will be played on Thursday, October 20.

Where will Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League match be played?

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League match will be played at the Old Trafford in Manchester.

What time Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League match begin?

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League match will begin at 12:45 AM (Thursday) IST.

Which channels will broadcast Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League match?

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Promoted

Where will Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League match be available for streaming?

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League match will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.