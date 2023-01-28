Manchester United will be hosting Reading in their upcoming FA Cup clash, at the Old Trafford Stadium on Sunday (IST). United have won nine out of their 10 FA Cup matches against Reading, only losing in third round in the 1926-27 season. On the other hand, Reading have won just of their 22 matches against United in all the competitions and have lost their last six in a row. Notably, the hosts haven't lost a single match out of their last 14 home games at the FA Cup, since a 2-1 defeat against Arsenal in 2015.

When will the Manchester United vs Reading, FA Cup match be played?

The Manchester United vs Reading, FA Cup match will be played on Sunday, January 29.

Where will the Manchester United vs Reading, FA Cup match be played?

The Manchester United vs Reading, FA Cup match will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium.

Sponsored by Vuukle

What time will the Manchester United vs Reading, FA Cup match start?

The Manchester United vs Reading, FA Cup match will start at 01:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Manchester United vs Reading, FA Cup match

The Manchester United vs Reading, FA Cup match will be broadcast on the Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Reading, FA Cup match?

The Manchester United vs Reading, FA Cup match will be streamed live on SonyLiv and JioTV app.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Featured Video Of The Day

"Federation's First Response Is Denial": Journalist On #MeToo Protests