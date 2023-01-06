Manchester United will be facing Everton in their next FA Cup third-round match, at the Old Trafford on Saturday (IST). This will be 13th FA Cup meeting between the two sides and the first-ever third-round match between them. The visitors have won just one of their last 29 away matches against Manchester United. On the other hand, Manchester United have been eliminated from two of their last 37 FA Cup third-round matches, both at Old Trafford. It will be an interesting encounter as both the teams will be putting their best foot forward.

When will the Manchester United vs Everton, FA Cup match be played?

The Manchester United vs Everton, FA Cup match will be played on Saturday, January 7.

Where will the Manchester United vs Everton, FA Cup match be played?

The Manchester United vs Everton, FA Cup match will be played at the Old Trafford.

What time will the Manchester United vs Everton, FA Cup match start?

The Manchester United vs Everton, FA Cup match will start at 01:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Manchester United vs Everton, FA Cup match

The Manchester United vs Everton, FA Cup match will be broadcast on the Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Everton, FA Cup match?

The Manchester United vs Everton, FA Cup match will be streamed live on SonyLiv and JioTV app.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

