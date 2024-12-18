Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford admitted in an interview on Tuesday that he was "ready for a new challenge" away from Old Trafford. The 27-year-old, who was left out of last weekend's derby against Manchester City, came through United's youth ranks and has chalked up 138 goals in 426 appearances for the club since making his debut in 2016. However, he has struggled for form over the last 18 months, losing his place in England's squad for the Euros in the summer.

"For me, personally, I think I'm ready for a new challenge and the next steps," Rashford said in the interview with British journalist Henry Winter on social media.

"When I leave it's going to be 'no hard feelings'. You're not going to have any negative comments from me about Manchester United. That's me as a person.

"If I know that a situation is already bad I'm not going to make it worse.

"I've seen how other players have left in the past and I don't want to be that person. When I leave I'll make a statement and it will be from me."

Rashford admitted that being left out of the derby by new coach Ruben Amorim had been "disheartening".

"It's disappointing," he said. "But I'm also someone as I've got older, I can deal with setbacks.

"What am I going to do about it? Sit there and cry about it? Or do my best the next time I'm available."

United have shown a resurgence under Amorim who said on Sunday that Rashford's absence from the teamsheet, along with Alejandro Garnacho, was "not a disciplinary thing".

"Next week, next game, new life and they are fighting for the places," said Amorim after the dramatic 2-1 win over City.

"For me what is important is the performance in training, the performance in game, the way you dress, the way you eat, the way you engage with team-mates and push team-mates."

Amorim will likely address the forward's comments in his press conference on Wednesday, ahead of United's League Cup quarter-final tie with Tottenham.

