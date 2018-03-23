 
Manchester United Agree To Terminate Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Contract

Updated: 23 March 2018

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored 28 goals in 46 appearances during a stunning first season in England to help United win the Community Shield, League Cup and Europa League last season.

Ibrahimovic made just seven appearances in all competitions this season. © AFP

Manchester United released Zlatan Ibrahimovic from the remainder of his contract on Thursday, freeing up the 36-year-old Swedish striker to complete an expected move to American side LA Galaxy. "Manchester United confirms that it has agreed to the termination of Zlatan Ibrahimovic's contract with immediate effect," United said in a statement. "Everyone at the club would like to thank Zlatan for his contribution to the team since his arrival and wishes him well for the future." Ibrahimovic had just a few months left on his deal at Old Trafford after agreeing a one-year extension to his contract in August.

He scored 28 goals in 46 appearances during a stunning first season in England to help United win the Community Shield, League Cup and Europa League last season.

That took Ibrahimovic's tally of trophies to an impressive 31 with a host of European giants such as Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain.

But he tore knee ligaments in a Europa League tie against Anderlecht in April and struggled to re-establish himself in Jose Mourinho's side on his return from injury.

Ibrahimovic made just seven appearances in all competitions this season, the last of which came in a 2-2 draw with Burnley on December 26.

Topics : Manchester United Zlatan Ibrahimovic Football
Highlights
  • Ibrahimovic scored 28 goals in 46 appearances during the first season
  • Ibrahimovic had just a few months left on his deal at Old Trafford
  • Ibrahimovic made just seven appearances in all competitions this season
