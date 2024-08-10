Manchester City vs Manchester United, 2024 FA Community Shield Final Live Streaming: The football season will officially kick off with the 2024 FA Community Shield final, as Premier League champions Manchester City take on FA Cup winners Manchester United. City narrowly won the Premier League title last season, but lost to United in the FA Cup final. United's new centre-back Leny Yoro won't play due to injury, but fellow signing, striker Joshua Zirkzee, might get his official debut. Jadon Sancho also returns to the United fold, hoping to leave behind past clashes with manager Erik ten Hag. City's new signing, Brazilian winger Savinho, may also get a start.

When will the 2024 Community Shield Final, Manchester City vs Manchester United match take place?

The 2024 Community Shield Final, Manchester City vs Manchester United match will take place on Saturday, August 10 (IST).

Where will the 2024 Community Shield Final, Manchester City vs Manchester United match be held?

The 2024 Community Shield Final, Manchester City vs Manchester United match will be held at the Wembley Stadium, London.

What time will the 2024 Community Shield Final, Manchester City vs Manchester United match start?

The 2024 Community Shield Final, Manchester City vs Manchester United match will start at 7:30 PM.

What TV channels will live telecast the 2024 Community Shield Final, Manchester City vs Manchester United match?

The 2024 Community Shield Final, Manchester City vs Manchester United match will be live telecast on the Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the 2024 Community Shield Final, Manchester City vs Manchester United match?

The 2024 Community Shield Final, Manchester City vs Manchester United match will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)