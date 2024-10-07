Atletico Madrid's bid to bounce back from a Champions League thrashing was foiled by Luka Sucic's sensational strike to earn Real Sociedad a 1-1 draw in La Liga on Sunday. Diego Simeone's side were thrashed 4-0 by Benfica on Wednesday but took an instant lead in San Sebastian through Julian Alvarez. The Rojiblancos fought hard to keep their advantage but Sucic looped a long-range effort over Jan Oblak in the 84th minute to secure the home side a point.

Atletico's point took them third, level with Villarreal, but they trail leaders Barcelona by seven, while Real Sociedad are 15th.

"It's a bad feeling because we wanted to win the game," Atletico defender Axel Witsel said.

"We let in a late goal and it hurts, we had a good game defensively... everyone was working hard.

"The goal we let in was a great strike but I think we could have avoided it."

Former Manchester City striker Alvarez sent Atletico ahead inside the first minute after Antoine Griezmann backheeled the ball into his path.

Griezmann, who recently retired from international duty with France, made his 400th appearance for the club.

Oblak made a superb save to keep out Nayef Aguerd's close-range effort and also denied Takefusa Kubo.

Atletico looked set to claim three points before Sucic's late intervention.

Rodrigo de Paul gave the ball away cheaply in his own half and Sucic hit a first-time shot that spun over Oblak and into the net.

Kubo fired narrowly off-target in the final minutes as the hosts tried to snatch all three points.

