Liverpool will take on the defending champions Manchester City in a Premier League match at Anfield on Sunday. Liverpool remain the only side to be unbeaten this season, with four wins, two draws and a total of 14 points from their six games. They are second in the points table, two points below table-toppers Chelsea, who beat Southampton 3-1 on Saturday. City are currently sixth in the league table with 13 points from six games. The defending champions, coached by Pep Guardiola, hammered Liverpool 4-1 at Anfield when the two sides met last season in February earlier this year.

Where will the Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League match be played?

The Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League match will be played at Anfield, Liverpool.

When will the Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League match be played?

The Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League match will be played on Sunday, October 3.

What time will the Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League match begin?

The Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League match will begin at 9:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League match?

The Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League match?

The live streaming for the Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League match will be available on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)