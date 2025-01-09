Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has been banned from driving for 56 days and ordered to pay 1052 UK pounds (USD 1299) after being caught speeding twice in three days. Maguire was captured on camera driving his Range Rover at 85mph in a 50mph limit area coming out of a tunnel on Wilmslow Road, under the runway of Manchester Airport, in March 2024. The 31-year-old England international pleaded guilty to the offence on October 2, Bolton Magistrates' Court heard on Wednesday.

Solicitor Gwyn Lewis, appearing on Maguire's behalf in court, said: "Of course the speed is wholly excessive and I fully accept that."

The court heard at the time of the March offence, Maguire had three penalty points on his licence, relating to an offence in 2021.

On March 7 last year, two days after the incident, Maguire was caught speeding again and had since received three penalty points.

"He was offered a speed awareness course but unfortunately because he was away from this country in the summer he wasn't able to take up the course," Lewis said.

Maguire was fined 666 UK pounds and ordered to pay 120 UK pounds costs and a 266 UK pounds surcharge.

